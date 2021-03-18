 

Claritas Announces Appointment of Robert Farrell, J.D. as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Ronald Erickson and Robin Hutchison to Resign from the Board

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced that Robert Farrell, J.D., the Company’s President and CEO has been appointed Chairman of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board of Directors”), effective immediately.

The Company also announced the resignations of current independent board members Mr. Robin (“Rob”) Hutchison and Ronald Erickson, J.D., effective immediately. The resignations of Mr. Hutchison and Mr. Erickson follows the recent appointment of Professor Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors. Prof. Cuzzocrea is an independent board member, and is an acknowledged expert in the science of nitric oxide therapy.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Rob Hutchison and Ron Erickson for their distinguished service and contributions to our Board of Directors,” stated Mr. Farrell. “Both Rob and Ron have been integral members of our Board of Directors, and we wish them all the best going forward.”

“We are assembling a world-class team of experts in the science and clinical use of nitric oxide, at management, advisory and board levels within the Company,” stated Farrell. “We recently announced the addition of Prof. Salvatore Cuzzocrea to our board of directors, and the addition of Dr. Garry Southan to our Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Cuzzocrea and Dr. Southan are each world-renowned experts in the science of nitric oxide. Our proprietary new drug, R-107, is a liquid, nitric oxide releasing molecule that could transform nitric oxide therapy from a difficult to use inhalational therapy to a pharmaceutical that can be administered orally by capsule or by injection. R-107 is a platform technology that is designed to unleash the potential of nitric oxide as a practical out-patient therapy for many diseases and disorders. With R-107, we will position Claritas as the world’s leader in nitric oxide pharmacology.”

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Claritas focuses on areas of unmet medical need, and leverages its expertise to find solutions that will improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

Cautionary Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results. Claritas undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Claritas believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Claritas’ control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Claritas disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Contact Information
Robert Farrell
President, CEO
(888) 861-2008
info@claritaspharma.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claritas Announces Appointment of Robert Farrell, J.D. as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors Ronald Erickson and Robin Hutchison to Resign from the BoardSAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Claritas Announces Completion of Canine Toxicology Studies
12.03.21
Claritas Announces Completion of IND-Enabling Rodent Toxicology Studies with R-107
08.03.21
Claritas Announces Formation of Nitric Oxide Scientific Advisory Board
05.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) Announces Addition of Professor Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors
04.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Announces Additional Program to Reduce the Rate and Spread of COVID-19 with Prophylactic R-107 Nasal Spray Designed to Provide Sustained Release of Nitric Oxide in the Nasal Cavities
03.03.21
Claritas (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) to Collaborate with Salzman Group and Other Companies to Accelerate Development of R-107 for Treatment of Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
02.03.21
Claritas (Formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) Cites Breakthrough Data by Massachusetts General Hospital and Others Demonstrating the Effectiveness of Nitric Oxide as a Potential Therapy for COVID-19 Infection and Validating the Potential of R-107 in this Indi
01.03.21
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a Therapy for Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19, Influenza, and Other Viral Infections
26.02.21
Kalytera Announces Resumption of Trading on TSXV

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
78
Revolution in der Cannabismedizin mit Kalytera Therapeutics