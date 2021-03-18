Texas Roadhouse Earns the Ecolab Science Certified Seal Nationwide at More Than 600 Restaurants, Demonstrating Commitment to Higher Level of Cleanliness

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Texas Roadhouse has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal at more than 600 restaurants in 49 states. The seal signifies Texas Roadhouse’s commitment to rigorous, science-based cleaning protocols, training and audits that build both guest and employee confidence. Texas Roadhouse, one of the nation’s fastest growing casual restaurant groups, was the most popular chain restaurant in America during the pandemic, according to marketing research company Top Data .

“We are proud we were the first restaurant company in 2020 to commit to the Ecolab Science Certified program, and now are honored to have the seal at our restaurants across the U.S.,” said Kent Taylor, CEO of Texas Roadhouse. “Ecolab’s expertise in the industry and science-based program, combined with our operators’ passion for helping keep our employees and guests safe, enhances our ongoing goal of providing a higher level of cleanliness in our restaurants.”

Texas Roadhouse joins other leading restaurants, hotels and retailers in advancing cleaner, safer practices through the Ecolab Science Certified program. This comprehensive program combines hospital disinfectants and food-contact sanitizers approved for use during the COVID-19 pandemic with public health and food safety training and periodic auditing.

“Through Ecolab Science Certified, foodservice and hospitality companies like Texas Roadhouse can help address concerns about the pandemic by advancing cleaner, safer practices,” said Mike Johannsen, executive vice president and general manager of Ecolab’s Global Institutional business. “Texas Roadhouse takes great care in delivering a heightened level of cleanliness for their guests and employees, continuing to demonstrate their leadership through the Ecolab Science Certified program. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership, working together to build diner confidence as Texas Roadhouse puts our scientific expertise to work.”