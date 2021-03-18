 

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Credit Industry Veteran Erik A. Falk to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Senior Executive at Magnetar Capital and former KKR Private Credit Head Adds Significant Asset Management and Credit Expertise to GECC’s Board

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced that Erik A. Falk has joined GECC’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Falk replaces John Stuart, who is leaving the Board to pursue other interests. With the change, the Board remains at five members.

Mr. Falk is Head of Strategy at Magnetar, an alternative asset manager with about $13 billion in AUM as of January 2021. His primary focus is developing and implementing strategic initiatives within the firm’s Alternative Credit and Fixed Income business. Before joining Magnetar in early 2017, Mr. Falk oversaw the private funds at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (“KKR”) as Global Head of Private Credit, and served on the firm’s Private Credit Investment Committee, its Leveraged Credit Investment Committee and its Portfolio Management Committee.

Mr. Falk has served on the boards of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), Corporate Capital Trust and Corporate Capital Trust II – business development companies sub-advised by KKR – and various companies on behalf of Deutsche Bank. Mr. Falk holds both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University.

Management Commentary
Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are honored to have Erik join our Board of Directors, as his asset management and credit market insights and experience will be valuable assets as we seek to maximize shareholder value at GECC. I would also like to thank John Stuart for his service to the Board. John remained on the Board following the Full Circle merger in 2016 and was instrumental in facilitating the transition of the portfolio to GECC. We wish John the best in his future endeavors.”

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations                                                 
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Credit Industry Veteran Erik A. Falk to Its Board of Directors Senior Executive at Magnetar Capital and former KKR Private Credit Head Adds Significant Asset Management and Credit Expertise to GECC’s BoardWALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “GECC,”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by Net Investment Income of $0.07 Per Share
15.03.21
Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
24.02.21
Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Record and Payment Dates For First Quarter 2021 Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 Per Share