American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

DENVER, CO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC” or “Company”) is pleased to announce its newly formed Advisory Board consisting of cannabis and non-cannabis sector professionals, who will provide guidance relating to the Company’s strategic plans and initiatives, and highlight potential key areas of opportunity within the industry for ACC and its portfolio of brand assets to capitalize upon.



Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially launching the ACC Advisory Board. The Executive Team has taken several months to carefully compile a list of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the table. We are proud to say that we have selected these seven (7) individuals as our inaugural members.”