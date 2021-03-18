American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

 

DENVER, CO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC” or “Company”) is pleased to announce its newly formed Advisory Board consisting of cannabis and non-cannabis sector professionals, who will provide guidance relating to the Company’s strategic plans and initiatives, and highlight potential key areas of opportunity within the industry for ACC and its portfolio of brand assets to capitalize upon.

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially launching the ACC Advisory Board. The Executive Team has taken several months to carefully compile a list of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the table. We are proud to say that we have selected these seven (7) individuals as our inaugural members.”

Advisory Board Members include*:

Christine Comatos
Elvin Moon
Karen Thomas
Peggy Moore
Breck Speed
Greg Shoenfeld
Carolyn Burek

*for Member-specific bios, please visit:
https://americancannabisconsulting.com/about/advisory-board/

Buffalo continued, “As a public company that is solidifying itself as a long-standing player in the cannabis industry, the team and I wanted to develop an advisory group of individuals who we felt could provide their respective insights in parallel with the deployment of our strategies for brand asset growth and expansion. We look forward to working closely with this group and will continue to evaluate additional member candidates as our growth trajectory progresses.”

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the company by promoting our operational management services and license the American Cannabis Company brand as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils – Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for “Best Potting Mix,” The Cultivation Cube and the High-Density Cultivation System. American Cannabis Company also designs and provides other industry-specific custom product solutions.

