 

TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireTAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Significant Opportunities in the Global Tobacco Market,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/h0UVv

Despite concerns connected with tobacco use, the global tobacco market reached an estimated $818 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2021 to 2028; the United States is forecast to account for an estimated $50.9 billion of that in 2021. An innovative smoking alternative is set to snatch a slice of this billion-dollar industry.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (Profile) now offers the 1.3 billion smokers in the world a true smoking experience without the risks associated with tobacco and nicotine. The disruptive company is reshaping the smoking experience with the launch of TAAT(TM), a nicotine-free and tobacco-free cigarette. The launch of the product has recieved so much positive response both online and on the ground that the company already plans to expand beyond its initial retail program in Ohio.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT,  which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $818 billion global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit www.TAATGlobal.com.  

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TOBAF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TOBAF

Disclaimer

