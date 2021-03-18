 

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM:MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of February.

The following monthly KPIs provides insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of February 2021.  

  • The number of salons were 302 in February 2021, up from 286 in the year-ago period.
  • Total customers served were 56,370 in February 2021 versus 61,307 in February 2020, a decline of 8% primarily due to centers temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.
  • Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,443 in February 2021, up from JPY6,235 in February 2020, an increase of 3%.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 83.0% in February 2021, down slightly from 83.3% in February 2020.
  • Our operation ratio increased to 47.64% in February 2021 versus 45.50% in the year-ago period.

  Number of
Salons 		Total
Customers
Served 		Sales Per
Customer 		Repeat Ratio Operation
Ratio 		 
February-20 286 61,307 JPY6,235 83.30% 45.50%  
March-20 288 52,612 JPY6,313 85.00% 38.87%  
April-20 290 13,381 JPY6,209 88.00% 19.66%  
May-20 289 19,451 JPY6,244 84.50% 29.02%  
June-20 289 51,686 JPY6,234 81.16% 40.79%  
July-20 288 60,964 JPY6,276 80.60% 43.27%  
August-20 284 66,464 JPY6,351 80.40% 47.45%  
September-20 284 64,809 JPY6,245 80.20% 48.07%  
October-20 291 65,820 JPY6,269 80.30% 46.96%  
November-20 291 63,993 JPY6,312 80.70% 47.59%  
December-20 290 64,649 JPY6,486 82.60% 48.16%  
January-21 302 56,557 JPY6,443 84.00% 44.64%  
February-21 302 56,370 JPY6,443 83.00% 47.64%  

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS for which comparative financial and customer data is not available).
(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS).
(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month.
(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM operates 302 (as of February 28, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan centered around Re.Ra.Ku, which aims to provide healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and conducted Specific Health Guidance and constitution improvement programs utilizing the on-demand health-data administration app "Lav". MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker". Currently, MEDIROM is continuing development work with the goal of commercializing the product in late 2021. In the future, MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of our business to include data analysis based on the integrated hashed lifestyle data we have accumulated since our founding.

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
ir@medirom.co.jp




