Cancer Genetics Announces Roland J. Carrillo, PhD as Vice President of Business Development

Dr. Carrillo brings over a decade of experience with drug discovery and translational science with extensive knowledge of business development, marketing, and sales operations. His latest role was at Crown Bioscience, where he held positions as Senior Director for Sales Operations and Director of Business Development. He also led efforts in sales enablement, research service commercialization, and new business unit creation. Previously, Dr. Carrillo served in business development leadership roles at BellBrook Labs and The Jackson Laboratory. He earned an MBA in Bioscience Management and a PhD in Quantitative Genetics from North Carolina State University.

“I am pleased to be joining Cancer Genetics at such a pivotal time in the Company’s history. My new colleagues are established leaders in late-stage pre-clinical development, and I believe the recently announced merger agreement with StemoniX has the potential to place Cancer Genetics at an inflection point for exponential growth in both drug discovery and development. I look forward to working to try to accelerate this evolution with the team,” stated Dr. Carrillo.

“Dr. Carrillo has a demonstrated history of success in our industry. Furthermore, I believe Dr. Carrillo’s international experience, both personal and professional, will be extremely valuable given that Cancer Genetics has divisions in the US, Australia, and Europe. As we plan for the merger and integration with StemoniX, we believe his skills, commitment, and passion will be invaluable in driving our business solutions forward both in regional and global markets,” said Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com .