 

How Wearables Sleep Tech Devices Are Offering Significant Relief For Insomniac Patients

PALM BEACH,  Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep tech devices industry is progressing rapidly to bring accurate and compact solutions to deliver quality sleep. Moreover, increasing demand for portable and efficient sleep therapeutic devices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry players. Technological advancements such as development of advanced sleep tech beds and an array of wearables, will escalate the sleep tech devices market growth. This market is one of the very lucky few that have not been impaired by the global pandemic, in fact COVID-19 outbreak predicted to have no negative impact on demand of sleep tech devices. Several companies are focusing on developing sleep-aid technologies for enhanced patient care. Advanced sleep tech devices are majorly used for monitoring and enhancing sleep specifically for individuals suffering from insomnia, narcolepsy, and sleep apnea. Technologically upgraded sleep tech devices including head belts, rings, wearable smart watches, and sleep pads are available in the market. An article from Global Market Insights projected that the Sleep Tech Devices Market size, which exceeded USD 10.9 billion in 2019, is poised to achieve over 16.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Rising awareness towards wearable and non-wearable devices is anticipated to boost the market expansion.   Active companies in the markets this week include Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSX-V: HAPB), Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS), Apria, Inc.  (NASDAQ: APR), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL).

The Global Market Insights report said that a surging demand for wearable devices will favor industry growth through that period. It added: "The wearables sleep tech devices market revenue is predicted to witness around 16% growth rate through 2026. Rising demand for wearable sleep tech devices due to introduction of technologically advanced sensors in compact form will stimulate the market demand. Additionally, these devices are affordable as compared to non-wearables. Several market players are focusing on introducing novel sleep tech devices that effectively diagnose and monitor patient's overall health and sleep patterns."

