Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of smartphone users will grow beyond 4 billion users by 2023, which means the revenue from mobile gaming seems likely to grow as well, with experts projecting that revenue from the industry will cross the $100 billion mark by 2023. The rollout of 5G is one of the factors pushing the growth in the use of smartphones and also presents an opportunity for players to engage more with their favorite games. Favorable regulatory developments across different jurisdictions have also made online gambling a lucrative field for gambling companies such as Bragg Gaming (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF), GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), Golden Nugget Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG), and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI).

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) is a B2B online gaming solution provider that offers turnkey solutions for retail, online, and mobile gaming through its proprietary iGaming platform that includes a sportsbook, an advanced casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services.

Bragg recently announced that the company, through its fully-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, will take Croatian land-based operator Senator online with a complete turnkey solution.

Senator operates 17 casinos in Croatia and will have the opportunity to leverage ORYX's proprietary set of tools, which include player and payments management, CRM and promotions, bonuses and rewards, fraud, rules engine, compliance, analytics and reporting, and CMS.

"The regulated market in Croatia is enjoying great growth and we have had great success in this jurisdiction so far," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Our turnkey solution provides our partners with everything they need for a successful casino, sportsbook, and lottery operation. Senator is an established and respected local operator, so to have been chosen by them to facilitate their entry into the online space is an honour. Our high-quality products and diverse content will allow them to hit the ground running with a premium online offering."