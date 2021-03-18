 

Split Limit Studios Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Streamline the Implementation of Pay-As-You-Go Billing Programs

Split Limit Studios, LLC, a leading provider of pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation billing solutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Split Limit Studios (SLS) has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

SLS delivers its TRUPAY platform, a comprehensive pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation billing solution, to insurers, enabling them to offer pay-as-you-go policies with accurate and automatic premium calculation using payroll data directly from payroll companies. SLS’s Ready for Guidewire PolicyCenter integration will enable Guidewire users to integrate to TRUPAY.

“Pay-as-you-go billing for workers’ compensation is now mainstream and policyholders expect insurers to offer this billing option,” said George Kostakos, chief executive officer, Split Limit Studios. “Building a solution to support pay-as-you-go billing can be time consuming and expensive, so we offer our solution to save insurers this work while satisfying policyholder expectations. We are thrilled to partner with Guidewire and soon offer our comprehensive billing solution integrated within Guidewire to our shared customers, making it even more simple to offer pay-as-you-go billing for worker’s compensation.”

“We are excited to welcome Split Limit Studios as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “SLS’s solution minimizes audit surprises, as well as bad debts at the end of the policy term by drawing directly from payroll data to accurately match premium with risk. This creates a ‘win-win’ situation for insurers and their insureds. We are pleased to soon offer this technology integrated with Guidewire and extend these benefits to our joint customers.”

About Split Limit Studios, LLC

Split Limit Studios differentiates its SaaS technology from the competition with insurance expertise, excellent customer service, a focus on security, and a commitment to deliver on its promises. They have over twenty customers, including eight Tier 1 carriers and four workers compensation state insurance funds, and receive data from hundreds of payroll companies.

TRUPAY, Split Limit Studios signature solution, improves the cash flow of policyholders, provides agents with a flexible payment plan to offer their clients, increases payroll companies’ customer retention and reduces operating costs for carriers. Split Limit Studios continues its push to expand connectivity with payroll companies to make it easy to submit payroll data to all the workers compensation carriers who rely on TRUPAY for their pay‐as‐you‐go programs.

You can contact Split Limit Studios and learn more about TRUPAY at www.splitlimit.com or by contacting Patrick Kimble at patrick@splitlimit.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.



