Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Morton v. Leidos Holdings, Inc., No. 21-cv-01911, and is assigned to Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil. The Leidos class action lawsuit charges Leidos and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Leidos securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Leidos class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Leidos class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Leidos class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Leidos class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Leidos class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Leidos class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Leidos class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 3, 2021.

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The Leidos class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection & Automation businesses (“SD&A Businesses”) were significantly overstated; (ii) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (iii) as a result, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.