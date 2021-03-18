 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Morton v. Leidos Holdings, Inc., No. 21-cv-01911, and is assigned to Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil. The Leidos class action lawsuit charges Leidos and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Leidos securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Leidos class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Leidos class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Leidos class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Leidos class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Leidos class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Leidos class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Leidos class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 3, 2021.

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The Leidos class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection & Automation businesses (“SD&A Businesses”) were significantly overstated; (ii) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (iii) as a result, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc.
11.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS
09.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.03.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS
06.03.21
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Investors
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Breaking Alert: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LDOS