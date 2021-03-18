 

Allied Files Provisional Patent for Psilocybin Therapeutic Invention Seeking Drug Indication for Mental Health Depression and Anxiety Applications

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted psilocybin and cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a provisional patent for the Allied therapeutic formulation and treatment regimen involving a prescription drug followed by a prophylactic daily drug formulation. These two products together administered under a novel treatment regimen is intended to be tested through the Allied clinical trial infrastructure to seek a drug indication for general depression and anxiety.

The provisional patent submitted is entitled: COMPOSITIONS AND FORMULATIONS OF PSILOCYBIN AND CANNABINOIDS AND METHODS OF THEIR USE TOGETHER FOR TREATING MENTAL HEALTH DISORDERS AND IMPROVING MENTAL HEALTH.

This provisional patent contemplates the full scope treatment of general depression and anxiety with a proprietary Rx prescription medication followed by a daily prophylactic dose of proprietary medicinal compositions. This includes a proprietary dosing and therapeutic regimen of psilocybin, additional functional mushrooms and cannabinoid therapeutics.

Among the various aspects of the present invention contemplated in the provisional patent submission are compositions, formulations, methods for modulating endocannabinoid system activity, for modulating neuro-steroid biosynthesis, and for modulating neurotransmission, and methods for treating mental health disorders and improving mental health, using synergistic combinations of psilocybin, cannabinoids, and other active agents, provided in distinct daily dosing regimens.

The content contemplated in the provisional patent submission describes the real world pharmaceutical formulations that Allied intends to research via human clinical trials in order to seek a drug indication.

“This further deepens our product pipeline beyond our current products under provisional patent. We are excited to put our best physicians and scientists to work to prove the efficacy of this novel therapeutic approach to full scope treatment of mental health conditions,” says Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied. “Currently, treatment options for mental health disorders consist generally of psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy, and direct brain intervention. We at Allied aim to develop an additional evidence-informed treatment option that physicians will be able to prescribe to the people who most need it.”

Disclaimer

Zeit
09.03.21
Allied Corp. Receives ICA Approval for Psychoactive THC Strains
06.03.21
Allied Corp. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Marketing Campaign
17.02.21
Allied Corp Announces LOI to Purchase Nevada USA Cannabis License and Land Lease to Install the Allied US Facility

Zeit
25.06.20
2
Allied Corp. unterzeichnet Verkaufs-, Vertriebs- und Fertigungsvertrag mit MGC Pharma