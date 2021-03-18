 

Skye Bioscience to Present at Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

San Diego, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced today that Punit Dhillon, CEO, Skye Bioscience will participate in a virtual panel discussion and present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Details are as follows:

Panel Discussion
Title: The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids
Time: 11:40 AM EST
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/2NxSShi

Corporate Overview
Title: Unlocking the Pharmaceutical Potential of Cannabinoids
Time: 12:10 PM EST
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/2NxSShi

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

About Skye Bioscience, Inc.
Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to the current standard of care. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Karam Takhar
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@skyebioscience.com
Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.




