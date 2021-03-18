 

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

﻿Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $16.3 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols GDV (Class A Shares) and GDV.PR.A (Preferred Shares).

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $11.15 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 10.8% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.20 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 4.8%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) on March 9, 2021, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and included BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio (the “Portfolio”) of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies selected by the Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), the manager of the Company. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing of the Portfolio, each global dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

