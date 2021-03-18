 

NetNut Launches New IP Proxy Platform to Expand its Consumer Solutions Offering

Next Generation IP Networks Targeting Larger Business & B2B Customer Markets

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., has launched a new IP Proxy platform available for all types of use cases.

The new upgraded platform is designed to fit diverse customer needs, ranging in size,  different types of IP networks, several pricing programs and a user-friendly automated dashboard registry. The new platform will also offer various  IP network programs for B2B customers, allowing  on-line registration and immediate use, without the need to contact customer service.

The development of the new platform integrates NetNut’s  capabilities, including IP Datacenters, consumer solutions and professional IP Proxy services.

“We are proud to launch our next generation of IP networks, a wide platform for serving any customer size. The new platform is part of our strategy to provide easy access to IP proxy networks for all type of users and to expand our consumer solutions. Our new platform offers, for the first time, custom-made dynamic solutions to meet each type of customer needs. We believe that by adding different pricing options and upgrading our business model, our customer traction will be enhanced, providing the company a new stream of users as well as new leads from business customers,” said Barak Avitbul, NetNut’s CEO.

Key Platform Features:

  • New IP Types: DataCenters, Static Residential IPs, and Residential IP networks.
  • Automated Dashboard Registry: all users will be redirected to a login page with one click on the “Register” button on the website. In the login page users will select their username, dashboard and proxy passwords.
  • Self Service Platform: Upon completing registration, all users will have access to the packages section with three types of packages: Datacenter, Residential, and Static Residential. All users are able to purchase datacenter packages immediately.
  • Pricing: By launching three types of IPs, each with its own unique characteristics, adjusting prices will be possible, offering dynamic possibilities to answer clients’ needs.
  • Product Type: needs to be specified if it is Datacenter, Residential, or Static Residential package.

About Safe-T

16.03.21
Safe-T & ImageWare Systems Introduce the First-Ever Biometric-Based Zero Trust Network Access Solution
11.03.21
Safe-T Group to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
09.03.21
Safe-T Group to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8: 30 a.m. Eastern Time
08.03.21
Safe-T to Hold Global Technology Events With Its Leading Partners During March
01.03.21
Safe-T Launches Next Generation ZoneZero v5.0, the Most Advanced Zero Trust Network Access Solution in the Market
24.02.21
Safe-T Has Been Selected to Present at the United Nations' Office of Information and Communications Technology Event
18.02.21
Safe-T Group Issues Shareholder Letter

Safe-T Group Ltd - Datenaustauschlösungen für eine Reihe von Branchen