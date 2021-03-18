NetNut Launches New IP Proxy Platform to Expand its Consumer Solutions Offering

Next Generation IP Networks Targeting Larger Business & B2B Customer Markets

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., has launched a new IP Proxy platform available for all types of use cases.

The new upgraded platform is designed to fit diverse customer needs, ranging in size, different types of IP networks, several pricing programs and a user-friendly automated dashboard registry. The new platform will also offer various IP network programs for B2B customers, allowing on-line registration and immediate use, without the need to contact customer service.