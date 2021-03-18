Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Proposed Public Offering of Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) announced today its intention to offer Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, representing limited liability company interests (the “Preferred Shares”), in a registered underwritten public offering. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTAI PR C”. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Preferred Shares being offered to cover over-allotments, if any.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments, including aviation investments.