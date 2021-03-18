 

President Magufuli Was a Visionary, Says Barrick

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:50  |  44   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) president and chief executive Mark Bristow today said the company mourned with the people of Tanzania at the loss of President John Magufuli, who passed away yesterday.

Bristow described the late president as a visionary statesman who saw the value of a thriving mining sector to his country’s economy and partnered with Barrick in a joint venture, Twiga Minerals Corporation, to manage the company’s mines in Tanzania and to share the economic benefits they generated equally between Barrick and its stakeholders in that country. Bristow said Twiga would stand as a monument to the late president’s foresight and should serve as a model for future partnerships between governments and mining companies in Africa.

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

COO, Africa and Middle East
Willem Jacobs
+44 779 557 5271

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

President Magufuli Was a Visionary, Says Barrick TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) president and chief executive Mark Bristow today said the company mourned with the people of Tanzania at the loss of President John Magufuli, who passed away …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
+++ GOLD-HAUSSE KOMMT +++: FED-SITZUNG lässt GOLD steigen! Goldminen vor MEGA-AUFWERTUNG! Research gibt KAUF-EMPFEHLUNG für diese Aktie!
16.03.21
Newmont, Barrick, Kinross, Varta, Zalando, VW: Hier spielt die Musik!
16.03.21
Barrick Gold, Blackrock Gold, Berkshire Hathaway – hat Warren Buffett immer recht?
15.03.21
GOLD: Edelmetall in der Bredouille
13.03.21
Sensation im Golden Dreieck!: Weltklasse-Goldressource von 27 Mio. Unzen veröffentlicht! Dies ist eine der größten Entdeckungen in 30 Jahren
12.03.21
Square, Dt. Telekom, Barrick, Porsche, CD Project, SGL Carbon uvm. – Die Fragen zur Börsen-Show
12.03.21
goldinvest.de: Ready Set Gold nimmt sich Projekt nahe Barrick-JV vor
10.03.21
Der Gold-Turnaround! B2Gold, Yamana Gold, Barrick Gold, Goldseek Resources
09.03.21
Evergold meldet hochgradige Gold- und Silberergebnisse von Snoball, Feldsaison 2020 auf dem Snoball-Projekt damit abgeschlossen
08.03.21
DEPOT-KRACHER legt los: BRUTALE STÄRKE! Sind hier etwa bis zu 350% Kurschance möglich?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
7.336
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
21.01.21
20.847
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
12.12.20
2
Warum kauft Warren Buffett Gold?
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)