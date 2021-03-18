Splitit Continues to Build Global Market Adoption As It Announces New Brand Partnerships and Further Expansion Into Professional Services

“With nearly $3 trillion of available credit on US credit cards, the death of the credit card has been greatly exaggerated,” said Brad Paterson, CEO of Splitit. “Consumers continue to use credit cards because of the unique benefits they offer including convenience and rewards programs. Splitit is the only payment solution that empowers shoppers to use their earned, available credit in a manner that fits within their cash flow budget.”

Splitit, a global payment technology company, today announces continued global expansion as the company demonstrates a strong start to 2021. With new progression into key verticals and a new global partnership with a leading financial services institution, Splitit maintains its strong position as the only buy now pay later solution that enables shoppers to pay in installments directly on their credit card.

Splitit is seeing an acceleration of merchant adoption due to its proven track record of increasing cart conversion as well as average order value (AOV). This includes new agreements with several leading brands, including Giant Bicycles, Super73, Mate Bike, Michael’s Jewelry, Poly and Bark and leading financial advisory firm, Findex. Splitit is unique in the buy now pay later industry as a payment platform and not a point-of-sale lender. It is fully integrated into the merchant’s payment page and enables shoppers to select installment payments using their existing Visa or Mastercard.

“With more than $2.3BN in addressable sales volume now signed and currently integrating, Splitit acceptance continues to grow with some great new brands and further expansion into professional services, luxury goods, home furnishings and outdoor,” Paterson said. “Our global platform and breadth of partnerships, combined with an AOV of $1K make us an attractive partner to merchants across the globe.”

As an indication of Splitit's continued growth and expansion, the company announces merchant agreements with the following companies.

Professional services

Findex - One of Australia’s leading financial advisory firms, Findex clients will now have the ability to pay their professional services fees via monthly installments using their existing credit cards via Splitit, in addition to Findex’s existing payment solutions. Findex provides robust financial solutions to more than 250,000 personal and business clients across Australia and New Zealand.

CoFi: CoFi is addressing the frustrating problem of different parties separately billing patients for elective surgical procedures. CoFi opthamologists and other surgeons will be able to offer Splitit as a convenient payment method for their patients.

CredCompare: CredCompare’s mission is to provide medical loans to the 65 million Americans who can not afford medical treatment. The company offers multiple payment options in one platform.

Luxury