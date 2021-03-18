 

CyberOptics Picks up EM Innovation Award for its SQ3000 Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI & CMM

18.03.2021   

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it received a 2021 EM Innovation Award in the category of PCBA-SMT-Inspection for the SQ3000 Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was presented to the company at a ceremony on March 17, 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre during SEMICON China.

CyberOptics SQ3000(TM) Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CyberOptics’ SQ3000 Multi-Function system, deemed best-in-class, can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) – in seconds, not hours.

CyberCMM, an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurements on all critical points, is coupled with the latest 3D AOI software that enables ultra-fast programming, auto tuning and enhancements that significantly speed setup, simplify the process, reduce training efforts and minimize operator interaction.

“We are honored to receive the EM Innovation Award,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “Customers worldwide highly value the superior performance and the unique application versatility that ultimately enables substantial improvements in yields and process control.”

Powered by proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology, the 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system offers an unmatched combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy. The MRS sensor meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications, particularly high-end and challenging applications with stringent quality requirements.

Established in 2006, the EM Innovation Awards program strives to recognize and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

11.03.21
CyberOptics to Showcase Metrology and Inspection Solutions at SEMICON China
09.03.21
CyberOptics Receives $1.4 Million Order for 3D SQ3000 Multi-Function Systems
18.02.21
CyberOptics Reports Fourth Quarter Operating Results
17.02.21
CyberOptics Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 18