 

Stride, Inc. Bucks National Trend and Provides Improved Student Outcomes During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Educators, administrators, and parents across the country are committed to closing the learning loss gap—an unfortunate trend that’s been exasperated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now referred to as the “COVID slide,” both private and public institutions are diligently focused on creating high-quality education solutions that help students catch up and stay engaged.

Some schools fared better than others in this endeavor, according to a new study. In particular, K12 online schools powered by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Amid this unprecedented time, students at schools powered by Stride K12 were more likely to maintain their achievement level in both reading and mathematics than they were to slide backward,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Stride’s Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. “The study’s findings highlight an important fact: experienced online learning providers offer the teachers, resources, and specialized support students need to succeed.”

For its respective study, internal researchers at Stride used methodology identified in a similar study conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA): one of the country’s most trusted organizations dedicated to student performance research.

The study concluded that most students in Stride K12-powered schools identified as “Maintainers,” which means they did not experience significant learning loss or experience better than anticipated gains in learning. Learning progressed as normal for these students. Additionally, students enrolled in schools powered by Stride’s K12 programs significantly outperformed in reducing the percentage of students that saw a decrease in their achievement level compared to the NWEA national sample—which included nearly 4.5 million U.S. students.

More specifically, the percentage point difference between the national sample and Stride is particularly jarring with differences between the two groups ranging from 7.8 to 27.7 percentage points in mathematics and 1.7 to 12.7 percentage points in reading. This means that schools powered by Stride K12 have not only been more successful in reducing learning loss during the pandemic, but they are also more successful in helping students maintain and even make learning gains.

Driven by the dedicated wraparound support services available to all students enrolled at Stride K12-powered schools, student engagement remains strong during the pandemic, the study indicates.

For more information about Stride, Inc., please visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stride, Inc. Bucks National Trend and Provides Improved Student Outcomes During COVID-19 Educators, administrators, and parents across the country are committed to closing the learning loss gap—an unfortunate trend that’s been exasperated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now referred to as the “COVID slide,” both private and public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Trust the Leader in Online School: Utah Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15.03.21
Tallo Creates $10,000 Scholarship for High School Senior Impacted by the Pandemic
11.03.21
New Tech Elevator Campus to Help Dallas Residents Seize Booming Tech Opportunities
10.03.21
Set Your Child Up for Success: Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
09.03.21
Ohio Virtual Academy First Stride-Powered School Nationwide to Receive School Counselor RAMP Award
08.03.21
Stride, Inc. Supports President Biden’s Reopening Schools Plan
05.03.21
Trust a Leader in Online School … South Carolina Virtual Charter School Will Accept Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year on March 15
04.03.21
Join the Club! Stride Offers New Career Learning Experiences for High School Students
04.03.21
Experience Matters: Idaho Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
04.03.21
How Can You “Spot the Difference” in Online School? Go With One That Has Experience! Washington Virtual Academies-Omak Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022