Borrowers Cash in on Refinances as Rates Begin to Rise, ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Shows

The 30-year rate on all loans rose slightly to 2.89 percent in February, up from 2.88 percent the month prior. The 30-year rate on conventional loans also ticked up to 2.92 percent, up from 2.91 percent the month prior. At the same time, both 30-year rates for FHA loans and VA loans held steady month-over-month at 2.86 and 2.60 percent, respectively.

Homeowners drove refinance share high in February, with refinances representing 68 percent of closed loans, a figure not seen since December 2012. This activity occurred as interest rates on all closed loans slightly rose for the first time since December 2019, according to the latest Origination Insight Report from ICE Mortgage Technology TM , part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services.

“Homeowners continue to take steps to refinance while rates remain low,” said Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology. “In February, that resulted in borrowers taking advantage of refinancing more than they have in nearly a decade.”

February’s refinance share continued an upward trajectory that began last summer, and that was marked with recent jumps from 67 percent in January and 60 percent in December.

Added Tyrrell, “We also saw days to close a loan shorten in February, as lenders continue to utilize technology to manage high loan volumes and streamline workflow efficiencies.”

Other statistics of note in February included:

The time to close all loans decreased to 53 days in February, down from 58 days in January.

Closing rates on all loans increased slightly to 76.4 percent in February, up from 76.2 percent the month prior.

The percentage of Adjustable Rate Mortgages held steady at 2.3 percent month-over-month.

Average FICO scores on all loans slightly increased to 753, up one point from January.

The Origination Insight Report leverages data from a robust sampling of approximately 80 percent of all mortgage applications that were initiated on the Encompass Lending Platform. ICE Mortgage Technology believes the Origination Insight Report is a strong proxy of the underwriting standards employed by lenders across the country.