 

SRAX to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 29th, 2021

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited revenue results for Q4 of 2020 on March 29th, 2021.

Conference Call:
 Management will review the results on a video call, with a live question and answer session, March 29th, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET.

To register for the live webcast and presentation, please sign up here: http://srax-earnings-call.mysequire.com/

About SRAX
 SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



SRAX Releases the Shelf Registration Feature on the Sequire Platform
Brock Pierce Joins SRAX Board of Directors