Domo Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

The AI and ML driven applications are maturing rapidly and creating new demands on enterprises. AWS is keeping pace and continuously evolving AWS Competency Programs to provide customers an ability to engage enhanced AWS Partner technology and consulting offerings. AWS launched the two new Categories within the AWS Machine Learning Competency to help customers easily and confidently identify and engage highly specialized AWS Partners with Applied AI and/or ML Ops capabilities. With this program expansion, customers will be able to go beyond the current data processing and data science platform capabilities and find experienced AWS Partners who will help productionize successful models (ML Ops) and find off-the-shelf packages for their business problems (Applied AI).

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that Domo has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating ML solutions on AWS. AWS Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions for the business, from creating, automating, and managing end-to-end ML workflows to modernizing applications with machine intelligence.

Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Applied AI Competency differentiates Domo as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven customer success. Domo is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and in addition to achieving AWS Machine Learning Applied AI Competency also has AWS Big Data Competency and AWS Retail Competency status.

“We are proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency status in Applied AI. This highlights Domo and AWS’s commitment to delivering end-to-end ML solutions that deliver incredible value for an intelligent, connected, and innovative business,” said Vita Shannon, Vice President of Ecosystem at Domo. “This latest achievement builds on our longstanding relationship with AWS and supports our mutual goal of helping customers achieve business transformation goals by putting data to work with modern BI for all.”

“Many companies are reinventing themselves using AWS ML and AI. We are delighted to welcome Domo as an inaugural AWS Partner in our newly expanded AWS Machine Learning Competency Program,” said Julien Simon, Global AI & ML Evangelist, AWS. “Domo’s innovation-focused solutions, powered and vetted by AWS, and a proven track record of helping customers, will undoubtedly help many other customers transform their business.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about the value Domo brings AWS customers, visit www.domo.com/aws.

