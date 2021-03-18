 

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back with Global Hunt for Next Fan-Made Custom Hot Wheels Die-Cast Toy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Today, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 is officially open for fan car submissions. Back for its fourth year, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will continue the Hot Wheels tradition of offering global fans the unique opportunity to have their one-of-a-kind life-size car creations forever immortalized as the next Hot Wheels Garage of Legends 1:64 die-cast toy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005495/en/

Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back for 2021 with stops across 14 countries and 5 continents (Photo: Business Wire)

Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back for 2021 with stops across 14 countries and 5 continents (Photo: Business Wire)

In true challenger spirit, this year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition is geared up to be bigger than ever before. With stops spanning 14 countries and 5 continents, the 2021 showdown will feature both live and virtual events kicking off in April with livestream stops in New Zealand (April 15), Australia (April 22), and the U.S. and Canada (April 29).

Dates for future stops will be announced soon, and fans may register or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheels.com/Legends. Livestreams will be available to view on the Hot Wheels Facebook page, on Walmart.com and through automotive media partners in specific countries. Live events will be returning to U.S.-based Walmart stores this summer.

“Finding time to build isn’t always easy, but with many spending more time at home in the garage over the past year, we expect to see so many more passion-project submissions for the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour,” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Hot Wheels Design at Mattel. “Last year, we received thousands of entries, and with the added international stops, this year’s competition is expected to be more impressive with more vehicle variety than ever.”

In partnership with Mobil 1, Hot Wheels Legends Tour stops will have regional winners plus a Mobil 1 Fan Favorite, which will then be entered into the semi-final rounds representing the U.S. and global regions, yielding 10 finalists. The Tour will culminate at a grand finale event in November where there will be one custom car creation inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and honored as the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy sold around the world.

In addition to being immortalized as a 1:64 die-cast toy, previous Legends Tour winners, including the 2018 winning 2JetZ and the 2019 winning classic coupe titled “The Nash,” will soon be available for purchase and play through the Forza Horizon 4 video game through the Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack on Xbox, Windows 10, iOS and Android devices.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back with Global Hunt for Next Fan-Made Custom Hot Wheels Die-Cast Toy Today, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 is officially open for fan car submissions. Back for its fourth year, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will continue the Hot Wheels tradition of offering global fans the unique opportunity …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual DA Davidson Consumer Growth Conference
09.03.21
Mattel, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
09.03.21
Mattel, Inc. Announces $1,200,000,000 Private Offering of Senior Notes
23.02.21
Mattel Television and Nickelodeon Announce Plans to Produce an Animated Series and Live-action Television Movie Musical Based on Iconic Monster High Franchise
18.02.21
Mattel Television Announces Two New Barbie Specials Premiering in 2021
18.02.21
American Girl Unveils New Conversation Series to Amplify and Celebrate Diverse Voices

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
212
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball