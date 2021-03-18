The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back with Global Hunt for Next Fan-Made Custom Hot Wheels Die-Cast Toy

Today, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 is officially open for fan car submissions. Back for its fourth year, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will continue the Hot Wheels tradition of offering global fans the unique opportunity to have their one-of-a-kind life-size car creations forever immortalized as the next Hot Wheels Garage of Legends 1:64 die-cast toy.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour is Back for 2021 with stops across 14 countries and 5 continents (Photo: Business Wire)

In true challenger spirit, this year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition is geared up to be bigger than ever before. With stops spanning 14 countries and 5 continents, the 2021 showdown will feature both live and virtual events kicking off in April with livestream stops in New Zealand (April 15), Australia (April 22), and the U.S. and Canada (April 29).

Dates for future stops will be announced soon, and fans may register or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheels.com/Legends. Livestreams will be available to view on the Hot Wheels Facebook page, on Walmart.com and through automotive media partners in specific countries. Live events will be returning to U.S.-based Walmart stores this summer.

“Finding time to build isn’t always easy, but with many spending more time at home in the garage over the past year, we expect to see so many more passion-project submissions for the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour,” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Hot Wheels Design at Mattel. “Last year, we received thousands of entries, and with the added international stops, this year’s competition is expected to be more impressive with more vehicle variety than ever.”

In partnership with Mobil 1, Hot Wheels Legends Tour stops will have regional winners plus a Mobil 1 Fan Favorite, which will then be entered into the semi-final rounds representing the U.S. and global regions, yielding 10 finalists. The Tour will culminate at a grand finale event in November where there will be one custom car creation inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and honored as the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy sold around the world.

In addition to being immortalized as a 1:64 die-cast toy, previous Legends Tour winners, including the 2018 winning 2JetZ and the 2019 winning classic coupe titled “The Nash,” will soon be available for purchase and play through the Forza Horizon 4 video game through the Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack on Xbox, Windows 10, iOS and Android devices.