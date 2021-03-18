 

Schlumberger New Energy Venture to Launch a Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 14:00   

Schlumberger New Energy announced today the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. This innovative process can create new market opportunities for lithium extraction and battery manufacturing economy, and maximize the value of the lithium-rich resource base in Nevada with cutting-edge extraction technology.

The demand for battery-grade lithium is projected to grow exponentially, driven by growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market. As EVs greatly depend on lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, sustainable and efficient lithium production has become an important topic for regions, industries, and technology companies, as well as battery and large automotive manufacturers. NeoLith Energy’s pilot plant is a step towards a full-scale, commercial lithium production facility. The pilot plant results will be used to optimize the design of the full-scale production plant. The production plant will utilize an environmentally friendly method for subsurface brine extraction and lithium production that requires a significantly smaller footprint and reduces water consumption by over 85% compared to current methods for lithium extraction from brine.

“Nevada lithium resources present an excellent opportunity to demonstrate a leap in production efficiency with a more sustainable approach,” said Ashok Belani, Schlumberger New Energy executive vice president. “Schlumberger’s expertise in the subsurface domain, development of process technology, and global deployment of technology at scale with various partners all play an important role in the innovation and efficiency of our DLE process. We are accelerating the deployment of our pilot plant in response to the high market demand for battery-grade lithium material.”

The pilot plant’s deployment is part of the Pure Energy Minerals agreement with Schlumberger New Energy for the development of its Nevada lithium brine property, using advanced technology to process the brine and extract high-purity lithium, maximizing the lithium resource recovery. Commissioning of the pilot plant will begin following receipt of all necessary permits. NeoLith Energy intends to begin operations before the end of 2021.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
14:01 Uhr
Schlumberger New Energy Venture to Launch a Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada
17.03.21
Schlumberger gibt Telefonkonferenz zu Ergebnissen des ersten Quartals 2021 bekannt
17.03.21
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
17.03.21
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
05.03.21
Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron und Microsoft arbeiten bei kohlenstoffnegativer Bioenergie zusammen
04.03.21
Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron, and Microsoft Collaborate on Carbon Negative Bioenergy
04.03.21
Schlumberger New Energy, Chevron, and Microsoft Collaborate on Carbon Negative Bioenergy

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
118
Schlumberger - Weltmarktführer bei Oil Services