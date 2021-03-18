 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Debuts Vast Array of New Cannabis Products Across Multiple States

The Company Begins 2021 with a Monumental Rollout of New Brands and Relaunches of Top-Selling Cannabis Offerings including Flower, Vapes, and Edibles Brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, debuted a comprehensive suite of cannabis brands across multiple states under the names: The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology, Nira + Medicinals and Sèche, addressing a wide variety of consumer and patient needs.

“As a company that’s founded on innovation and data-driven decision making, our new product suite of brands embraces the idea that one size doesn’t fit all,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We set out to reinvent, redefine and redesign how cannabis is viewed, and the launch of these new brands is a testament to our team and their ability to bring creative products to market. We look forward to launching more inventive products that position Jushi at the forefront of the cannabis sector and becoming one of the most trusted cannabis portfolios by consumers and patients.”

“The modern cannabis consumer is evolving with their appetites and preferences changing,” said Andreas (Dre) Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi. “Through our proprietary research and analytics, we have come to understand some of the specific variables that contribute to a cannabis consumer’s buying decisions. People are looking for lifestyle brands and are expecting a level of sophistication. Now is the time to build the brands of the future; brands with a strong story, a sense of purpose and an authenticity tailored to specific groups of buyers.”

Premium Flower: The Bank
Jushi relaunches its acquired, award-winning Colorado brand, The Bank known for its superior plant genetics and next-level cultivation. The brand has been fully reimagined and designed for the modern and specific cannabis connoisseur in its key markets where permitted. In Nevada, The Bank has quickly become a top selling brand in some of the leading dispensaries in Las Vegas where Jushi operates a redesigned, state-of-the-art growing and processing facility. In Pennsylvania, The Bank stands out as an exciting, lifestyle brand in a strong medical market. The Bank offers pre-packaged flower, infused blunts and pre-rolls comprised of three tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault each offering varying degrees of quality, availability and price. Currently, The Bank is available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND/HELLO locations.

