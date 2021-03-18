 

New Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2021.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Payable Date: April 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com




