 

Increase of current share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 100 million expected to be carried out over a 12-month period was initiated, cf. Company Announcement No. 402 of 4 March 2021.

In connection with the launch of the long-term incentive programme announced today, 18 March 2021 (see Company Announcement No. 409), the maximum amount allocated to the share buy-back programme is increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.

All other conditions of the share buy-back programme, including the maximum number of shares to be bought back, remain unchanged, cf. Company Announcement No. 402 of 4 March 2021.

As per 16 March 2021, shares of an aggregate purchase price of DKK 6,146,902 had been bought back under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with the Safe Harbour rules and the purpose of the share buy-back programme is to adjust the capital structure of H+H and to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programme, cf. Company Announcement No. 409 of 18 March 2021. It is expected that any shares bought back, which are not used to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programme, will be proposed cancelled at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.


Kent Arentoft Michael T. Andersen
Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer


For further information please contact:


Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

