 

DSG Global Expands EV Lineup with Two New Models Available in the Second Quarter

New models include the Imperium Bus, targeting the rapidly growing US electric bus market.

SURREY, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce multiple new models of electric vehicles (EVs) added to its growing product lineup. The Company also began taking $100.00 refundable reservation deposits for the Skywell ET5 SUV, URBEE 4s and the new T-01 Personal Mobility Vehicle.

DSG Global subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. is expanding its T01personal vehicle line with a new mobility model. This model allows the user to control turning, braking, turn signals, horn and acceleration all from the handlebar without the use of foot pedals, a great option for those who need or wish to drive the T-01 with hand controls only. 

“Having already generated strong interest in the T-01, we are excited for the opportunity to begin to take new orders for the mobility model in the second quarter. Our goal is to facilitate freedom and independence for a segment of the population that historically been unable to drive due to high costs of adaptive vehicles. While it typically costs $500 - $2000 to modify a car to allow for hand controls, we are pleased to be able to offer the Adaptive Mobility Control T-01 model at NO additional cost. We plan to offer additional models for this segment in the future. Our partner, Jonway Group, has the ability to develop and perfect specialized vehicles at a faster pace than most other low-speed vehicle manufacturers, and we are delighted to have them as part of our team,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp.

3.6 million Americans do not leave their home because they are disabled or housebound. As a result, only 20% of people 18 to 64 work full or part time as compared to 75% of their non-disabled peers participating in the workforce.

In December, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed a rule to expand mobility for people with disabilities. “This rule will make it easier for individuals with disabilities to achieve greater mobility and freedom in their lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Also, arriving early in the second quarter will be our new Imperium 12 Meter Class Bus, offered in 35 to 60 seat arrangements with a maximum capacity of 95 passengers. Our electric bus has a 322-kWh battery and is liquid cooled with air suspension on all axles and includes two ADA compliant wheelchair tiedown positions with electric roll out ramp for ease of access. 

