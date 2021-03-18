 

BTCS Ethereum 2.0 Staking Operation Producing Revenues From All 200 Nodes

Launching additional 40 nodes, increasing total staked to 7,680 ETH valued at approx. $13.8M

Silver Spring, MD, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced its recently expanded transaction verification services operation on ethereum 2.0 is fully operational with all 200 nodes generating revenue. The Company expects to launch an additional 40 nodes, expanding its staking operation to 240 nodes, with the additional nodes anticipated to commence revenue generation before the end of March 2021.

$1.1 Million Revenue Potential from Current Staking Operation

The Company has staked a total of 7,680 ETH in its ethereum 2.0 transaction verification services operation, which has the potential to generate $1.1 million in annual revenue with gross margins exceeding 95%, according to a third-party calculator (https://beaconscan.com/staking-calculator).

“We originally set a goal of actively generating revenue from 100 nodes by the end of March 2021. I am excited to report that this goal has been exceeded as BTCS is now actively generating revenue from 200 nodes, and has another 40 expected to come online shortly” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS.

Expanding Transaction Verification Services Business

Allen continued, “We plan to scale up our transaction verification services business line to operate nodes and secure and validate transactions on other disruptive blockchains that we believe allow for greater revenue potential than ethereum.”

Staking-as-a-Service Platform Development

BTCS is actively exploring development of a proprietary staking-as-a-service platform that would enable clients to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through the Company’s platform.

“In addition to the ongoing development of our proprietary data analytics platform, we plan to develop a unique staking-as-a-service platform that will provide additional revenue growth opportunities as “proof-of-stake” verification protocols become increasingly widespread,” added Allen.

On December 1, 2020, ethereum began transitioning to a “proof-of-stake” protocol, ethereum 2.0. Under the “proof-of-stake” consensus algorithm, ETH holders have the exclusive right to operate validator nodes on the network and verify transactions, thereby earning transaction fees for their work. BTCS is the first public company in the US to run validator nodes on ethereum 2.0.

