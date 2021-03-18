Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves USD 4.5 billion in projects for the first time in its history

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), Saudi Arabia's main financial enabler for its industrial transformation, has approved 212 loans that amounted to USD 4.5 billion in 2020 for 201 companies in the fields of industry, mining, energy, and logistic services. The approved loans covered different tiers, out of which 84% of total loans were dedicated to SMEs, ensuring the fund's strong continuous support to the key contributors of the economic growth in the Kingdom.

These exceptional results have proven to be the largest in the history of the fund's history, thus demonstrating, despite the economic pressures of the pandemic, the strength, and resilience of the Saudi private sector. Over the past years, the Saudi government has implemented programs to realize Vision 2030 structural, economic, and financial reforms that aim to diversify the economy. Such efforts have played a crucial role in the economy's sustainability in times of global crisis.