 

Mendocino County, California, Improves Court Case Management with Tyler Technologies’ Solution

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the Superior Court of California, County of Mendocino, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Odyssey court case management solution suite, including Odyssey Judge Edition and Odyssey File & Serve solutions. Despite being implemented remotely during the pandemic, the go-live was on time and budget.

“Our court’s vision is to revolutionize our business processes by using technology to offer the public enhanced access to court records and a more efficient way to file their court documents, which were brought into sharper focus during the pandemic. The court also plans to optimize communication with our justice partners through electronic interfaces and improve court case flow management internally. We believe that Tyler also supports that vision,” said Kim Turner, chief executive officer for Mendocino Superior Court. “We are already experiencing better workflows throughout our court, as well as seamless routing of court documents to our judges for electronic processing and signature. This is a ‘game changer’ for our court in terms of efficiency and responsiveness to serve our public.”

With the implementation of Tyler’s Odyssey solutions, the superior court is now able to:

  • Track all aspects of court case processing, financial transactions and operations, from electronic filing through disposition
  • Manage the court’s highly sensitive data
  • Allow users to file documents via a secure, web-based portal electronically
  • Reduce paper usage by moving toward a completely paperless environment
  • Allow the court to be consistent with the software that is currently serving 70% of California’s population

The superior court is also looking forward to implementing Odyssey Clerk Edition later this year. The court hopes to connect its system with other community justice partners, including the probation office, public defender’s office, and sheriff’s office.

“We’re pleased to see the Mendocino Superior Court join other successful California counties in implementing an effective, accessible technology foundation,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “The combination of Odyssey and our electronic filing solution brings many efficiencies to the court, improves its case flow management, reduces paper usage, and allows the court’s staff to put even more focus on serving its residents.”

The County of Mendocino is in northern California, equidistant from the San Francisco bay area and the California/Oregon border. Tyler also provides its Munis enterprise resource planning, ExecuTime time and attendance, SoftCode civil processing, and Eagle Recorder solutions to the county. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office also uses Tyler’s New World public safety solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.



