 

Clevertouch Helps a Higher Ed Institution in Biscay, Spain, Innovate for Blended Learning

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that San Agustín de Bilbao Center for Higher Studies, located in Biscay, Spain, selected the Clevertouch IMPACT interactive touchscreen displays to incorporate into their blended learning plan.

To ensure the safety of their teachers and students, San Agustín Center adopted a blended learning model for the 2020-21 school year. They wanted to continue providing quality instruction and felt that the Clevertouch IMPACT interactive display would best serve their needs.

“We believe that the student’s experience will be much more satisfactory, generating greater involvement and use, not only with the online format, but also in their own classrooms by changing the blackboard for a state-of-the-art interactive digital screen,” says José Luis Soler, director of the San Agustín Center for Higher Studies.

For a full case study on San Agustín de Bilbao Center for Higher Studies, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation
 Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



