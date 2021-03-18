 

Harris Williams Advises Rohrer Corporation on its Sale to Wellspring Capital Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 14:28  |  25   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Rohrer Corporation (Rohrer), a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries (ShoreView), on its sale to Wellspring Capital Management (Wellspring). Rohrer is a leading manufacturer of high-visibility consumer packaging solutions in North America. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Jenson Dunn, Chuck Walter, Caroline Inglesby and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“Given Rohrer’s unique capabilities and broad portfolio of essential products and services, we believe the company is poised for continued strength with Wellspring as its new partner,” said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“It was a pleasure working with Rohrer and ShoreView on this transaction and we are excited to watch Rohrer continue to evolve under Wellspring’s ownership,” added Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Founded in 1973, Rohrer is one of the largest suppliers of high-visibility retail consumer packaging in the U.S. Rohrer's impressive capabilities include a wide array of printed paperboard products and thermoformed plastic products. Additionally, Rohrer's design services, heat seal tooling production and heat seal machinery distribution make Rohrer a true one-stop shop for packaging solutions. Rohrer is committed to consistently providing a better package to build brands and businesses.

Founded in 2002, ShoreView is a Minneapolis-based private equity firm that has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital across four funds. ShoreView partners with family or entrepreneurial-owned companies across many sectors, including engineered products, distribution, industrial services, business services, healthcare and niche consumer products. ShoreView structures a variety of acquisition, recapitalization and build-up transactions, typically in businesses with revenues ranging between $20 million and $300 million.

Wellspring is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring’s objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Rohrer Corporation on its Sale to Wellspring Capital Management Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Rohrer Corporation (Rohrer), a portfolio company of ShoreView Industries (ShoreView), on its sale to Wellspring Capital Management (Wellspring). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Harris Williams Advises American Veterinary Group on its Sale to Oak Hill Capital
04.03.21
Harris Williams Advises GSL Solutions, Inc. on its Sale to BD
04.03.21
Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun on its Sale to Ares Management and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board
02.03.21
Harris Williams Advises International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) on its Sale to Tailwind Capital
25.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Chequers Capital on its Acquisition of 7days
23.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Altasciences on its Pending Sale to Novo Holdings A/S
22.02.21
Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm with 26 Promotions
17.02.21
Harris Williams Advises Kaizen Collision Center on its Growth Equity Investment from LNC Partners