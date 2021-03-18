Freddie Mac Prices $938 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F103
MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to
the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $938 million in K Certificates (K-F103 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about March 25, 2021. The K-F103 Certificates
are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.
K-F103 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Discount Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AS
|$938.855
|9.51
|24
|30-day SOFR avg + 24
|100.000
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC
- Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., CastleOak Securities, L.P. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Related Links
- The K-F103 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/0kf103oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-F103 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F103
Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF103 Mortgage Trust (KF103 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF103 Trust will also issue certificates consisting
of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F103 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.
