 

AMIH Appoints Original “Shark Tank” Investor Kevin Harrington to its Advisory Board;

With 40 Year Track Record, Harrington has Produced over $5 Billion in Global Sales, Launched over 500 Products

Addison, TX, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring and operating health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, today announced that iconic businessman, veteran entrepreneur and inaugural “Shark Tank” investor Kevin Harrington has joined its newly formed Advisory Board.

In that role, Mr. Harrington will serve for a two-year term as the Company’s Brand Ambassador and Advisor on marketing, promotions, acquisitions, licensing and all other sales and growth initiatives.

Mr. Harrington is widely known for being an original “Shark” investor on the ABC television hit series “Shark Tank.” He has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each. He has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack LaLanne, Tony Little and George Foreman.

“I consider it a privilege to be a part of AMIH, and to contribute to its mission of revolutionizing healthcare and wellness for main street America,” Mr. Harrington stated and added, “I am eagerly looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping foster its growth and to promote its brands to new levels of success.”

Commenting on Mr. Harrington’s appointment to the Company’s newly formed Advisory Board, AMIH Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Cohen, said, “We’re thrilled. Kevin is a legendary entrepreneur with expertise and connections that I’m confident will accelerate our growth exponentially over the next couple years.

“Not only has Kevin agreed to provide endorsements, appearances and other assets to promote our products and services, but I expect his advisory services will be vital to our business development, marketing, acquisitions and other growth initiatives,” Mr. Cohen stated and continued, “Kevin will be a truly world class asset and addition to our Advisory Board.”

Additional information regarding Mr. Harrington’s appointment is included in the Current Report on Form 8-K which the Company is filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Advisory Board’s mandate is to provide guidance to the Board of Directors regarding business development, marketing, acquisitions, other strategic initiatives and other matters as may be requested.

Wertpapier


