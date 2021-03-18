 

Signature Resources Announces $1.42 Million Flow Through Deal Backstopped by Crescat Capital LLP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 14:23  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a non-brokered charity flow through private placement for 9,090,909 shares at a price of CAD$0.156 per share for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1.42 million (the “Offering”). It is important to highlight that the pricing for the Offering was consummated in early February which represented a premium of over 40% to Signature’s share price at that time. Proceeds will be used for flow through exploration at Lingman Lake Gold Project where ~2,500 metres of drilling has commenced. The shares issued in the Offering will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

Highlights:

  • Crescat Capital LLP (“Crescat”) is a Denver based hedge fund that has experience investing in gold exploration companies.
  • As a result of this investment, Crescat will retain a right to participate in any future financing on a pro-rata basis of their ownership in Signature.
  • Signature’s approved and fully funded exploration budget of ~2,500 metres with 13 holes testing multiple sub-vertical parallel zones has commenced.
  • Drilling is designed with the intent of conducting step out drill holes and is planned to expand the known mineralization to the west and down dip using the Company’s 100% owned diamond drill rig.

“We are very pleased that Crescat Capital has decided to join Signature Resources on this exciting journey as a valued shareholder. We look forward to building on this newly formed relationship as we test both the extent of the historic resource but also the vast regional district potential that we see at the Lingman Lake Gold Project. We appreciate the kind and supportive commentary made by Crescat Capital during their recent webcast1.”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng.,MBA – President, CEO, and Director

The use of proceeds will be focused on flow through eligible exploration efforts at the Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signature Resources Announces $1.42 Million Flow Through Deal Backstopped by Crescat Capital LLP TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a non-brokered charity flow through private placement for 9,090,909 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Signature Resources Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project
25.02.21
Signature Resources Increases Its Lingman Lake Project Land Package in the Prolific Red Lake Geologic District
25.02.21
Signature Resources Ltd. Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting Update
17.02.21
Signature Resources Appoints Rickardo Welyhorsky as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
11
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level