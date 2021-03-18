 

BUZZ ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE MARCH 2021 INDEX REBALANCE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 14:15  |  22   |   |   

Popular Index backed by Dave Portnoy adds and removes stocks based on their latest monthly sentiment readings

New York City, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUZZ announced stocks added and removed from its flagship Index according to its regularly scheduled monthly rebalance. The Index changes are based on the latest measures of positive investor sentiment. BUZZ uses analytics models featuring Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing technologies to scan over 15 million stock-specific online posts per month, identifying those stocks with the highest levels of aggregate investor sentiment. Each month, the 75 stocks with the highest scores are featured in the BUZZ Index and weighted according to their positive sentiment rank. 

The March rebalance features eleven new stocks added and removed from the Index, including: 

What’s In What’s Out
Company Ticker Company Ticker
Costco Wholesale Corp COST ON Semiconductor Corp ON
Marathon Oil Corp  MRO Intel Corp INTC
Micron Technology Inc MU BlackRock Inc BLK
Trade Desk Inc/The  TTD Visa Inc V
Target Corp TGT International Business Machine IBM
Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY Simon Property Group Inc SPG
Dropbox Inc DBX Starbucks Corp SBUX
Verizon Communications Inc VZ Caterpillar Inc CAT
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI
Twilio Inc  TWLO Gilead Sciences Inc GILD
United Airlines Holdings Inc  UAL  Chewy Inc CHWY 

BUZZ CEO, Jamie Wise explains, “Monthly rebalancing allows us to keep a pulse on the market to ensure we are always holding the stocks that represent the most positive sentiment of the community” He adds: “This dynamic approach has enabled BUZZ to outperform the S&P 500 Index since the BUZZ Index launched in 2015. We believe trading large cap equities based on sentiment is a game changer.” 

The Buzz Index is licensed to the VanEck Associates Corporation.  The ETF trades under the symbol NYSE:BUZZ  

About BUZZ

BUZZ creates and maintains quantitative portfolio strategies based on proprietary analytics models. BUZZ utilizes models which incorporate state of the art Natural Language Processing algorithms and Artificial Intelligence applications to derive actionable investment insights from alternative datasets including online social content. Their revolutionary process is used to create indices that can be licensed to product sponsors and serve as the basis of investment products such as exchange-traded funds.

Learn more at investwithbuzz.com 

CONTACT: Stephanie Woods
BUZZ
647-270-7833
stephanie@investwithbuzz.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BUZZ ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE MARCH 2021 INDEX REBALANCE Popular Index backed by Dave Portnoy adds and removes stocks based on their latest monthly sentiment readingsNew York City, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BUZZ announced stocks added and removed from its flagship Index according to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin