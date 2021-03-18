 

Emerging Irish Pharmacy Adopts Celebros Site Search to Elevate New Online Store

WOBURN, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a renowned Irish pharmacy will adopt Celebros to improve customer satisfaction and boost conversion rates.

The company is owned and operated by two Irish pharmacists who strive to ensure their customers experience unparalleled customer service and an outstanding retail experience at all their pharmacies, both online and in-store.

The pharmacy, a recent winner of the Clare Retailer of the Year award, saw first-hand how Bridgeline’s Celebros search could increase their conversion rate on their new website. Celebros’ intelligent, machine learning algorithms that understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate results will streamline the customer’s journey from search to shopping cart.

“Bridgeline is thrilled to help this growing pharmacy expand their online presence and help their customers have a pleasantly effortless shopping experience,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We're proud to help deliver a world-class digital experience for our customers and theirs.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

EVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com




