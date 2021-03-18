Demand for Visionstate Investment Spurs Additional $455,000 Placement

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand the Company will raise $455,000 in a non-brokered private placement offering of up to approximately 7,000,000 units, at a price of $0.065 per Unit, subject to regulatory approval. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Visionstate Corp. (VIS) and one (1) common share purchase warrant at $0.085 cents for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.



The closing of the offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the offering will be subject to the standard four-month hold.