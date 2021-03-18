SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Major order win: Project pipeline turns into revenues; BUY
mic / Pyramid announced that it has won a major follow-up order from a leading food retailer in Europe for its on premise store server solutions.
mic AG (update)
Technology
MCap EUR 58.3m
BUY, PT EUR
5.40 (upside 75%)
mic AG_update
mic / Pyramid announced that it has won a major follow-up order from a leading food retailer in Europe for its on premise store server solutions. This order is likely to have a size in the high single-digit-million range and spans way into 2024. We believe that this order not only gives comfort to mic’s/Pyramid’s guidance to yet again grow its top- and bottom-line in 2021 (eAR 8% yoy l-f-l growth) but also nicely reminds investors about the quality of mic’s/Pyramid’s business model going forward. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 5.40, offering an upside potential of >75%.
