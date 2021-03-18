SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Major order win: Project pipeline turns into revenues; BUY

mic / Pyramid announced that it has won a major follow-up order from a leading food retailer in Europe for its on premise store server solutions.

mic AG (update)

Technology

MCap EUR 58.3m

BUY, PT EUR 5.40 (upside 75%)

mic AG_update

mic / Pyramid announced that it has won a major follow-up order from a leading food retailer in Europe for its on premise store server solutions. This order is likely to have a size in the high single-digit-million range and spans way into 2024. We believe that this order not only gives comfort to mic’s/Pyramid’s guidance to yet again grow its top- and bottom-line in 2021 (eAR 8% yoy l-f-l growth) but also nicely reminds investors about the quality of mic’s/Pyramid’s business model going forward. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 5.40, offering an upside potential of >75%.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de