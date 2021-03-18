 

Demand for Nitrile Disposable Gloves Growing Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disposable gloves sales are set to grow impressively at nearly 10% CAGR through 2021 and beyond. Growing personal hygiene and safety awareness, especially the spike witnessed during COVID-19, has accelerated the production of disposable gloves. Fact.MR's analysis reveals that high demand for nitrile gloves from manufacturers will further gain traction in 2021.

The latest edition of disposable gloves market by Fact.MR finds that the consistent demand of surgical gloves from medical sector is spurring the sales. Additionally, demand for nitrile disposable gloves from non-medical sector such as chemical, automotive and oil & gas is spiraling. Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and favorable government policies to bolster the demand of disposable gloves. 

For instance, in October 2020, Indian government relaxed export norms for nitrile disposable gloves to promote the shipments of protective equipment. Also, Center of Disease Control and Prevention released contingency and optimization supply strategies or disposable gloves in December 2020. Hence, favoring the demand for disposable gloves market.

"Sky-high demand for nitrile disposable gloves from medical sector is aiding manufacturers, while initiatives undertaken by private and government organizations are spurring the growth of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst. 

Key Takeaways

  • Non-powdered disposable gloves to garner significant traction in forthcoming years
  • Nitrile disposable gloves to remain lucrative
  • U.S. to remain the most lucrative country
  • Japan to create attractive opportunities for disposable gloves manufacturers, spurred by high investment in R&D activities
  • China to vanguard the Asia Pacific disposable gloves market
  • Backed by favorable government policies and rise in awareness regarding personal hygiene during pandemic, Germany spearheading Europe market
  • Owing to the surge in production as well as consumption of disposable gloves, Germany to be the epicenter of the Europe market

