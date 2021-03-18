Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Iwaschuk brings close to 20 years of experience providing effective legal, compliance and business counsel in a broad range of highly-regulated financial services settings. He brings a depth of expertise that will advance Cipher Mining’s business objectives, build relationships with key stakeholders and represent the Company’s policy and regulatory positions. As a member of the Cipher Mining executive management team, Mr. Iwaschuk will assist in navigating shifting industry dynamics and a developing regulatory environment by providing the strategic, legal and regulatory experience and know-how needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector.

Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. (“Cipher Mining” or the “Company”), a newly formed U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced the appointment of William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Iwaschuk will lead Cipher Mining’s legal operations, including regulatory compliance, government relations and related matters. He joins Cipher Mining’s executive management team, further bolstering its extensive leadership expertise across traditional finance, energy, asset management and technology domains.

“Will’s proven expertise and understanding of new products and an evolving financial services industry across asset classes make him an ideal match for our growing company,” said Tyler Page, Cipher Mining’s Chief Executive Officer. “His long history of success shows he is someone who can transform complex ideas into business realities, and we look forward to having his help in building and scaling our business.”

Mr. Iwaschuk added, “I am excited to become a part of Cipher Mining’s leadership and to help the Company realize its objective of becoming the U.S.-based Bitcoin mining champion. This is a talented team, and I look forward to helping ensure we are well-positioned to provide the vital infrastructure required for the Bitcoin network to flourish.”

Mr. Iwaschuk joins Cipher Mining from Tower Research Capital LLC (“Tower”), where he was the General Counsel and Secretary. At Tower, Mr. Iwaschuk supervised a global team of legal and compliance professionals, and managed the firm’s legal, regulatory and compliance matters. He was a member of the firm’s management committee and a founding member of its governance board.

Prior to Tower, Mr. Iwaschuk was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he advised financial services clients on broker-dealer, Dodd Frank Act and trading practices matters. Before that, he was a Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Goldman Sachs & Co. He began his career as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.