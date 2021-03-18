 

WOW! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Studios Acquires Rights for New Preschool Series

New Adventure Series continues the legacy of popular, Multi Award-Winning show Maggie and the Ferocious Beast

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frederator Studios, a WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) company, has secured the rights to develop and produce a brand new series based on the award-winning hit preschool show Maggie and the Ferocious Beast.

The new series is created by Mickey Paraskevas and Maria Bruno, and produced by Michael Hirsh. Hirsh also produced the original show, which was based on the Simon & Shuster book of the same title, Maggie and the Ferocious Beast, that was created by Betty Paraskevas and Mickey Paraskevas. The new show will focus on the adventures of the Ferocious Beast and his friend Hamilton Hocks, as they travel the world to meet Ferocious Beast’s far-reaching family members.

“It’s exciting that the children who grew up with this wonderful show will be able to look forward to introducing their children to the charming Ferocious Beast and his family,” says Frederator CEO Michael Hirsh.

Through meeting unique family members, the Beast learns that everyone has unique and extraordinary qualities, teaching viewers the importance of empathy, and keeping an open mind towards people who are different from them.

Creator Mickey Paraskevas says, “I’m looking forward to new episodes and a return to Nowhere Land while also exploring our wide world, reuniting with Beastly family members, and being introduced to new countries, cultures and embracing diversity with two of the finest and most charming characters in animation that my mother, Betty, created: The Ferocious Beast and Hamilton Hocks.”

When Maggie and the Ferocious Beast series first premiered, it averaged in the top three shows for Nick Junior. Airing on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon channels internationally, the show garnered huge acclaim, winning a Gold award from the Parent’s Choice Foundation in 2001 and a Gemini Award in the category of Best Preschool Program or series in 2002.

About Frederator Studios

Founded in 1998, Frederator Studios is a critically acclaimed Emmy-award winning animation studio. Frederator is the leading studio in paving the way for new genres in animation, starting new trends in the space with their hit series "Adventure Time," "Castlevania," "Bee and PuppyCat,” and “The Fairly OddParents.”

About Michael Paraskevas

Michael Paraskevas is an award-winning artist, illustrator, children’s book writer and animator. He has a master’s degree from the School of Visual Arts in visual journalism. Michael and his mother created three animated series: Maggie and the Ferocious Beast, Marvin the Tap-Dancing Horse, and Kids from Room 402. He now lives and works with his lovely wife, Maria, in Southampton NY with their three rescue cats. Mr. Paraskevas is represented by John Goldsmith of Metropolis Talent Agency.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Colleen Kirk
1-310-251-0030
colleen@kirkgroupmedia.com

Investor Relations:
Bill Mitoulas
1-416-479-9547
billm@wowunlimited.co



