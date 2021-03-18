CAST helps accelerate Cloud Migration with new software intelligence

As organizations migrate their most critical workloads to cloud, decisions on which applications to migrate and how are often based on partial data, which results in unexpected roadblocks, delays, risks, and cost overruns. Moreover, those who do invest time to assess application cloud readiness may spend weeks to evaluate a single application.

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence , today announced major technological advancements to speed up the time to benefit of migrating application portfolios to the cloud and to reduce cybersecurity risks associated with open source software (OSS) components.

CAST Highlight, a software intelligence SaaS platform for rapid analysis of application portfolios, assesses cloud readiness and OSS exposures in minutes. Its latest release takes the ability to accelerate migration planning to the next level with the introduction of its unique Portfolio Advisor for Cloud and its exclusive Open Source Software Intelligence Database (OSSIDB).

Portfolio Advisor for Cloud

The most critical and time-consuming aspect of planning cloud migrations is determining if, where, when, and how to take advantage of containers, more cloud native services, Platform as a Service (PaaS), and serverless. The Portfolio Advisor for Cloud automatically segments application portfolios comprised of 100s (or even 1000s) of apps in seconds using a model similar to the ubiquitous Gartner 5 Rs. It automatically recommends which applications are the best candidates to Rehost, Refactor, Rearchitect, Rebuild, or Retire using fact-based software intelligence derived from the source code. Users can customize the recommendations and tailor their roadmaps directly within the Portfolio Advisor for Cloud user interface.

The new capability builds on the cloud readiness insights CAST Highlight already provides such as identifying cloud migration blockers and boosters, estimating cloud migration effort, and recommending best-fit cloud native services.

Open Source Software Intelligence Database (OSSIDB)

Understanding the cybersecurity risks associated with the use of OSS components is also required when planning successful cloud migrations. However, the Common Vulnerabilities & Exposures (CVEs) officially reported in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) often become published months after their initial discovery in OSS, which gives hackers ample time to exploit them before they get addressed. The exclusive OSSIDB from CAST tackles this problem head on. Traditional Software Composition Analysis (SCA) products identify reported CVEs from the NVD and some augment the findings via manual research by human analysts. CAST, on the other hand, automatically identifies possible future CVEs, that are not yet reported, by analyzing the most popular OSS components as soon as they change, detecting Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in them, and classifying them as potential CVEs in its OSSIDB.