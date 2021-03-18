 

The recording of AB Linas Agro Group Investor Conference Webinar on the financial results for the first half of FY 2020/21

The webinar was hosted by Finance Director of the company Mažvydas Šileika who introduced the financial results for the first half of FY 2020/21 and commented on the recent developments in the company.

After the presentation, the management of the company opened the floor for the Q&A session.

The recording of the webinar can be found on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel. The presentation itself is attached.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also available on the company’s website.

AB Linas Agro Group thanks all the participants.

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

