 

Liquid Media Announces USD$6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,791,045 of its common shares, at a purchase price of USD$3.35 per share, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately USD$6.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes, expanding existing businesses or acquiring or investing in businesses, debt reduction or debt refinancing, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The common shares described above are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-237982), including an accompanying prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on May 15, 2020. The offering of the common shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver and monetize their professional video IP globally. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV & video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery & monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert), who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

