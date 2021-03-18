 

UPDATE -- Pushpay Invests in Digital Innovation of the Church with Sponsorship of Code for the Kingdom Virtual Hackathon Event

The hackathon brings together bright minds to solve some of today’s most challenging ministry problems

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support Code for the Kingdom Seattle in a hackathon event March 19-20. The virtual event, themed digital transformation, brings together bright entrepreneurs and technologists to use their talents to build new tools and technology to help tackle some of the challenges churches face today.

Code for the Kingdom hosts hackathons globally throughout the year. Their mission meets at the intersection of faith and technology, aligning with Pushpay’s goal to help foster a connection between these two industries. Developers, church workers and leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, investors, nonprofits, and anyone else interested in using their skills to ideate and build ways to support their community and churches are welcome to apply to participate. The event will kick off with one minute pitches from participants who have an idea or problem to solve, then, remaining participants will choose what team to join. The rest of the evening is spent working to develop solutions, before ultimately presenting to a panel of judges.

“Code for the Kingdom brings together amazingly talented individuals that represent the future of developers within the faith sector,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “As technology becomes more embedded in our day-to-day lives, we are eager to partner with organizations in our community to help drive innovation, and feel it’s vital to support these types of opportunities amidst a time of digital transformation within the Church.”

In light of the global pandemic, technology adoption was accelerated by many churches. Last year, the Barna Group reported that a quarter of U.S. pastors (26%) surveyed during March 20-23, shortly after social distancing began, said their greatest priority for their church was putting technology solutions in place. As it’s becoming increasingly more important for churches to adopt a digital strategy, Pushpay not only strives to deliver direct tools and solutions for customers, but is actively seeking opportunities to be involved in innovative technology initiatives alongside organizations such as Code for the Kingdom.

