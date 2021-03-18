 

Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Data Center Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021   

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei released the "Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities", together with industry guests, media friends, and operator partners to discuss the trends and future opportunities, contributing knowledge sharing for the healthy development of the industry.

As remote office, online education, and live broadcasting are becoming increasingly popular, we are in era of digitalization and it is gaining momentum in various industries. Digital transformation in various industries is in the fast track mode. Data centers are the foundation of digital transformation, and are meeting the new opportunities for development.

Trend 1: Zero Carbon DC

Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent mission in the world, triggering a green revolution. Green power, such as wind energy and solar energy, will be more widely used in data centers. It is an inevitable trend to maximize resource saving (such as energy saving, footprint saving, water saving, and material saving) in the entire life cycle of data centers. In the large data center facility, thermal energy recovery is a new energy saving solution. Data center PUE will enter the 1.0x Era, and "zero carbon" DCs will be a reality in near future.

Trend 2: High Density

In next five years, IT devices will continue to evolve to high computing power and density, and the CPU and server power will continue to increase. In addition, as the demand for AI applications grows, the AI computing power will increase. To balance efficiency and cost, data centers will develop to high density. It is estimated that by 2025, diversified computing power collaboration will become the mainstream, and mainstream cloud data centers will form a hybrid deployment of 15–30 kW/cabinet.

Trend 3: Scalable

The lifecycle of IT equipment is generally 3 to 5 years, and the power density is roughly doubled every 5 years. The lifecycle of data center infrastructure is 10 to 15 years. The infrastructure must support elastic architecture and phased investment, and meet the power evolution requirements of two to three generations of IT devices with the optimal CAPEX. In addition, the data center must be flexible to support hybrid deployment of IT devices with different power density, achieving on-demand capacity expansion scalability and space saving.

