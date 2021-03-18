DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves growth targets in 2020 despite Corona pandemic and continues dynamic growthDeutsche Familienversicherung achieves growth targets in 2020 despite Corona pandemic (news with additional features)



18.03.2021 / 15:12

2020: Ambitious growth targets for the 2020 financial year achieved despite pandemic

2020: Premium income increases above average by 26%, loss as expected

2021: Continuation of dynamic growth in the current business year through product and digitalisation innovations

2021: Above-average double-digit increase in premium volume and significant reduction in operating loss (EBIT)

2021: Expansion of the industry-wide role as pioneer in the area of digital competence

Frankfurt am Main, 18 March 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), the digital insurance company and a leading insurtech in Europe, was in line with the communicated guidance with its 2020 annual results published today. The negative impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the international travel health insurance business was significantly outweighed by strong online sales performance in other product areas. Once again, DFV demonstrated its digital competence. The company is consistently continuing its dynamic growth course in 2021 and expects a further double-digit increase in premium income for the current financial year. In addition, Deutsche Familienversicherung aims to significantly reduce its operating loss.

"In a pandemic with two lockdowns, our sales have proven to be robust and crisis-proof. The forced exit from CareFlex is annoying, nevertheless we will implement our promises realised since the IPO in 2019 and 2020 also in 2021," comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Strong new business despite impact of COVID 19 pandemic

New business again developed positively in the 2020 financial year. The contract portfolio grew by 7.7% to a good 550,000 contracts at the end of the year. This growth is all the more significant because there were no special effects. In this respect, the company's digital sales proved to be pleasingly robust - especially considering the economic slump as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. The claims ratio (net) increased slightly from 60.6% to 63.0% in the 2020 financial year due to allocations to the ageing reserves.